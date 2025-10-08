Afghanistan: Moscow Format rejects plans for military build-up

ISLAMABAD: The Moscow Format Consultation has called for supporting Afghanistan in undertaking “comprehensive measures for the elimination of terrorism and its eradication within a short timeframe so that Afghan soil is not used as a threat to the security of the neighbouring countries and beyond.”

According to a joint statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Tuesday, the parties of the Moscow Format underscored that terrorism constitutes a serious threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region, and the wider world.

The 7th meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan was held in Moscow at the level of special representatives and senior officials of Afghanistan, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. A delegation from Belarus also attended the meeting as guests.

For the first time, the Afghan delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi, participated in the meeting as a member. The parties reaffirmed their unwavering support for the establishment of Afghanistan as an independent, united, and peaceful state.

The parties called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels. The parties underlined the significant role of regional frameworks.

They called unacceptable the attempts by countries to deploy their military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring states, since this does not serve the interests of regional peace and stability.

They noted the need for the development of economic and trade exchanges, investment cooperation of Afghanistan with regional countries, and the international community. They expressed their interest in developing regional economic projects with Afghan participation and promoting steady progress in such fields as healthcare, poverty alleviation, agriculture, and disaster prevention to help Afghanistan realize independent and sustainable development at an early date, the joint statement added. They supported the active integration of Afghanistan into the system of regional connectivity.

The parties reiterated their commitment to continue humanitarian support to the Afghan people and called on the international community to intensify the provision of emergency humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people while simultaneously reaffirming opposition to the attempts to politicize it.

The parties urged the countries mainly responsible for the current predicament in Afghanistan to earnestly fulfil commitments on the economic recovery and future development of Afghanistan.

