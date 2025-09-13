BML 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says Afghanistan faces choice: terrorists or Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 13 Sep, 2025 08:47pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday urged Afghanistan’s interim government to take a clear stance, warning that it must choose between siding with terrorists (Khawarij) or standing with Pakistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Shehbaz and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Bannu and attended a high-level meeting focused on counter-terrorism.

They also participated in the funeral prayers of the twelve martyrs of the South Waziristan operation.

The prime minister reaffirmed that Pakistan’s response to terrorism would continue with full force and made it clear that no ambiguity or compromise would be tolerated.

He said terrorist leaders and facilitators responsible for attacks in Pakistan were operating from Afghan soil with the backing of India.

The premier stated that the Afghanistan’s interim government had been clearly told to choose between supporting the Khawarij or stand with Pakistan.

He highlighted the involvement of infiltrated Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents, stressing urgent need for the repatriation of illegal Afghan residents currently living in Pakistan.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz and COAS Munir also visited the injured at Bannu CMH, where the Corps Commander of Peshawar provided a detailed briefing on the region’s security situation.

