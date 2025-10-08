Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge to expand ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday pledged to further strengthen historic ties and expand cooperation in regional peace, defence, and economic development.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah Al-Sheikh expressed these views in a meeting held at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both leaders held comprehensive discussions on bilateral relations, parliamentary cooperation, the regional situation, the Muslim Ummah’s unity, and the promotion of economic partnership.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy historic relations rooted in faith, brotherhood, trust, and mutual respect. He said Saudi Arabia has always been a sincere and time-tested friend of Pakistan. He emphasized that enhanced parliamentary cooperation between the two brotherly nations would play a vital role in bringing the peoples of both countries closer together.

The Speaker highlighted that the recent Pakistan–Saudi Strategic Defence Agreement symbolizes mutual friendship, trust, and shared vision for regional peace and stability. He termed this agreement an honour and a matter of pride for Pakistan, marking a new chapter of enduring partnership and development between the two nations.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed sincere good wishes for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Chairman Dr Abdullah Al-Sheikh, and the people of Saudi Arabia.

He also paid rich tribute to the role of the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques, stating that Saudi Arabia continues to play a remarkable role in preserving the cultural and spiritual heritage.

The Speaker appreciated the constructive and humanitarian role of Saudi Arabia in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire, terming it a reflection of the Kingdom’s leadership and commitment to global peace. He further stated that Pakistan’s government and opposition are united on strengthening relations with Saudi Arabia. He also appreciated Saudi Arabia’s expression of solidarity during the Pakistan–India conflict and its consistent support for Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue at international forums.

Recognizing his valuable services for strengthening Pakistan–Saudi Arabian parliamentary relations, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq also said that Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh will be conferred Pakistan’s highest civil award.

Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh thanked the Speaker for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality extended to the Saudi delegation.

He said that visiting Pakistan had been a great pleasure and reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan stand together in every sphere, with their relations growing stronger over time. He emphasized that the strategic defence partnership is not directed against any third country, but is aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region. Dr Al-Sheikh stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary exchanges between the Saudi Shura Council and Pakistan’s Parliament to foster greater understanding and cooperation. He noted that Pakistan holds a central position in the Islamic world and continues to play a crucial role in promoting unity among Muslim nations.

Both leaders reiterated the need for greater unity among Muslim countries, enhanced regional cooperation, and expansion of economic partnerships between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was also attended by Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and some members of the National Assembly, including Syed Hafizuddin, Zeib Jafar, Malik Aamir Dogar, Sehar Kamran, Mujahid Ali, and Noor Alam Khan.

