Dubai airshow bars Israeli companies from exhibiting

AFP Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:37am

DUBAI: Israeli defence companies have been barred from the upcoming Dubai Airshow after a “technical review”, its organiser said on Tuesday, without providing further details, two years into the devastating Gaza war.

Registrations were withdrawn for all six Israeli defence companies that were due to take part, said Tim Hawes, managing director of Informa Markets, which organises the show.

“The (Israeli) exhibitors that were previously coming won’t be participating,” said Hawes, on the sidelines of a press conference to announce details of the exhibition.

“There was a technical review which we do of all companies that take part in the show,” he said, adding the decision had been taken by the airshow’s technical committee.

Hawes did not elaborate on the reasons for the decision. The next edition of the biennial airshow, one of the world’s biggest, takes place in November.

Israel’s inaugural participation in 2023 was overshadowed by the start of the Gaza war. Israeli defence exhibitions were empty and unstaffed at the start of the show.

