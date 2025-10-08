BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
WTO downgrades global trade growth forecast to 0.5pc

Published October 8, 2025

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization sharply lowered its 2026 forecast for global merchandise trade volume growth to 0.5 percent on Tuesday, citing expected delayed impacts from US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

It marks a significant revision down from its previous estimate in August of 1.8 percent growth.

“The outlook for next year is bleaker ... I am very concerned,” Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told reporters in Geneva.

However, she said the world trading system is showing resilience, with the rules-based multilateral system providing some stability amid trade turmoil.

For 2025, the WTO upgraded its forecast for global trade volume growth to 2.4 percent, from 0.9 percent previously, driven primarily by the front-loading of imports into the United States ahead of tariff hikes and growth in the trade of AI-related goods. It is still below the 2.8 percent growth seen in 2024.

Trump’s tariff decisions since he took office in January have shocked financial markets and sent a wave of uncertainty through the global economy.

On August 7, Trump imposed higher tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, leaving major trade partners like Switzerland, Brazil and India scrambling for a better deal, while the EU struck a deal that set duties at 15 percent on most EU goods imported into the United States.

Overall world merchandise trade volume growth is expected to slow from 2.8 percent last year to 2.4 percent this year and 0.5 percent next year.

The WTO also forecasts global GDP growth to ease slightly from 2.7 percent in 2025 to 2.6 percent in 2026.

“Tariff measures are weighing on trade, even though front-loading and the suspension of many duty hikes between April and August have pushed their effects back into the latter part of this year, and especially into next year,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

In the first half of 2025, world merchandise trade volume, measured by the average of exports and imports, increased by 4.9 percent year-on-year, with trade value rising 6 percent compared to 2 percent growth in 2024, according to the WTO report.

Consequently WTO economists upgraded their trade growth forecast for this year to 2.4 percent, above April’s prediction of a 0.2 percent fall. The rush of exporters to send goods including machinery, motor vehicles, and lumber to the US before the tariff increases, alongside a surge in demand for AI-related products, contributed to this growth, the report found.

