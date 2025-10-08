BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
Sizeable business seen on cotton market

Recorder Report Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 07:57am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

The rate of new cotton in Sindh is 16000 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,800 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and Tthe rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 7,600 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,900 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,900 per40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,200 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,100 per 40 kg. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,300 per maund.

Approximately, 1000 bales of Dharki were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 600 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 2200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 2000 bales of Mehrab Pur, 800 bales of Rani Pur were sold in between Rs 15,450 to Rs 15,550 per maund, 2000 bales of Sui Gas, 1400 bales of Rasolabad were sold in between Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,5550 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 400 bales of Dera Ghazai Khan (Balochi) were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Bhakar were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund, 2200 bales of Fort Abbas , 1200 bales of Marrot, 800 bales of Multan were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 2400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund, 2200 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between RS 15,150 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

