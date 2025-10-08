Blast derails Jaffar Express in Shikarpur; 4 hurt

SHIKARPUR: A powerful bomb explosion on a railway track near Sultan Kot in Shikarpur district, Sindh, caused four carriages of the Jaffar Express, which was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, to derail, leaving four passengers injured, local authorities confirmed.

The blast, a handiwork of the Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), created panic in the area and led to the temporary suspension of train services on the route.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to assist with relief operations.

Shikarpur Police confirmed that the explosion occurred close to the village of Sultan Kot, damaging a section of the track and forcing multiple coaches off the rails.

The police said the incident took place as the Jaffar Express was passing through the area.

The injured passengers sustained minor wounds and were shifted to a nearby hospital for first aid treatment.

Law enforcement personnel and heavy contingents of police arrived at the site soon after the explosion to secure the area and assist in the rescue operation.

Authorities have cordoned off the site and initiated an investigation into the cause of the blast, while train movement on the affected route remains partially suspended until clearance and track repair are completed.

According to sources, Indian proxy BLA was behind the bomb blast on the railway track in Shikarpur.

Sources further said the BLA was targeting innocent citizens as it has become hostile to the travelling facilities of the Baloch people.

The sources further said that the security forces are continuing their operations against the Indian proxy, BLA and those who were responsible for bombing the railway track would be brought to justice very soon.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned an explosion on the railway track near Kot Sultan on Tuesday. He directed the IG Police to provide a complete report of the incident.

The CM also directed the Commissioner of Larkana to provide the best medical treatment to the injured passengers. He said that timely assistance should be provided to the affected passengers by sending rescue teams.