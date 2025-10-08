BML 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
Justice Jahangiri case: SC judge directs IHC to first decide registrar office’s objections

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Judge Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan directed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to first decide the IHC Registrar’s office objections through a speaking order; then proceed with the petition against Justice Tariq Jahangiri, regarding his law degree.

Justice Bilal was part of a five-judge bench, which had set aside the IHC Division Bench’s order dated 16.09.2025, restraining Justice Jahangiri from performing his judicial functions.

In his additional note, released on Tuesday, Justice Bilal wrote that the impugned order dated 16 September 2025, passed by a DB of the IHC, divulged that the office (IHC) raised certain objections on the writ petition of Mian Dawood.

However, the Division Bench, without considering, dilating upon, and deciding the objections through a speaking order, proceeded to pass the order; “The office has raised certain objections. This Court is of the view that the same would be seen on the judicial side at the time of final adjudication of the instant case. The office is directed to number this petition, as well as, allied matters and fix the same for today.”

Justice Bilal stated that this order is nothing but a nullity in the eye of law because all doors have been shut for the parties to challenge the vires of the order, ought to have been passed in respect of ‘certain objections’, which is nothing but an administrative order and that too without assigning any reasons, to adjudicate the same at the time of final adjudication, does not align with the mandate of law because section 24-A of the General Clauses Act 1897 requires that every order should be supported with reasoning. The glaring miscarriage of justice cannot be allowed to sustain.

