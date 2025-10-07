Russia and India begin joint military drills in Rajasthan

MOSCOW: Russia and India have begun joint military drills in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan aimed at improving counter-terrorism operations, Russia’s defence ministry said.

The Russia-India “Indra 2025” drills are taking place at the Mahajan range in Rajasthan and will continue until October 15, the ministry said.

“The main goal of the drills is honing the cohesion of both countries’ units in the fight against terrorism, including the perfection of counter-terrorism operations’ tactics,” the ministry said.

“Particular attention will be paid to increasing the operational compatibility of units and exchanging the best practices in the context of modern warfare.”