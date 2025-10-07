BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BOP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.88%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
CPHL 97.18 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.96%)
DCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.63%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
GCIL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUBC 220.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.41%)
KEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.59%)
NBP 217.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.84%)
PREMA 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
PTC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.38%)
SNGP 132.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 17,408 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,465 Decreased By -1074.8 (-1.9%)
KSE100 166,174 Decreased By -1578.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 51,149 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Traders seek yuan payment from Indian state buyers of Russian oil, sources say

Reuters Published October 7, 2025

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE: Traders offering Russian oil have begun asking Indian state refiners to pay in Chinese yuan, taking recent signs of improving relations between New Delhi and Beijing as a chance to simplify deals with Indian buyers, trade sources said.

India’s top refiner, state-controlled Indian Oil Corp, recently made payments in Chinese currency for two to three cargoes of Russian oil, people familiar with Indian companies’ Russian oil purchases said.

Indian Oil did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Western sanctions imposed on Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine have accelerated usage of alternative currencies, including the yuan and the UAE dirham to settle oil trades, which have long been dominated by the dollar.

India’s Russian oil gains wiped out by Trump’s tariffs

In 2023, Indian state refiners made some payments for Russian oil in yuan, but they stopped due to displeasure from the Indian government during a period of heightened tensions with Beijing, though private refiners continued to use the Chinese currency.

Now, traders, which until now had to convert payments in dirhams or dollars into yuans - since only those can be directly exchanged into roubles needed to pay the producers - are seeking to remove one costly step from the process, one trader said.

Sources also said that traders were pricing Russian oil in dollars to ensure adherence to the European Union’s price cap and seeking equivalent yuan payment.

India became the top importer of discounted Russian seaborne oil, since Western nations suspended imports from Moscow due to the sanctions. Payments in yuan will expand the availability of Russian oil for Indian state refiners, given some traders would not accept other currencies, the sources said.

India and China recently resumed direct flights after a gap of more than five years. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China last month for the first time in seven years to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation regional security bloc.

Yuan Russian oil yuan payment

Comments

200 characters

Traders seek yuan payment from Indian state buyers of Russian oil, sources say

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system

Chinese arms performed exceptionally well against India, says DG ISPR

Experts call for policy reforms to accelerate green auto transition

Read more stories