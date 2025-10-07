US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Following a change in the US defence company’s contract that added Pakistan to the list of buyers, Raytheon has announced that it would sell Islamabad Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) by 2030.

F-16 Falcons used by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are also equipped with these missiles.

Raytheon was awarded a $41.6 million firm-fixed-price amendment to an earlier contract for the production of the upgraded AMRAAM’s C8 and D3 variants, according to a press release issued on September 30 about the contracts the US Department of War granted for the US Air Force.

The contract said added that the alteration raised the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2.5 billion from $2.47bn.

“Work will be performed at Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by May 30, 2030. This contract involves foreign military sales to United Kingdom, Poland, Pakistan, Germany, Finland, Australia, Romania, Qatar, Oman, Korea, Greece, Switzerland, Portugal, Singapore, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Japan, Slovakia, Denmark, Canada, Belgium, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Norway, Spain, Kuwait, Finland, Sweden, Taiwan, Lithuania, Isreal, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Turkey,” the press releas said.

Pakistan was not included in the buyers list for the AMRAAM missile in the May 7 contract.

In the country’s largest international order for the weapon at that time, Islamabad had purchased 700 AMRAAM in January 2007.