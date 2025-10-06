Foreign Office hopeful of Mushtaq Ahmad’s safe release in few days

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Monday expressed the hope that the Pakistani officials with the help of Jordanian government would be able to secure release of former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan from Israeli detention in few days.

The flotilla, which set sail in late August, marked the latest attempt by rights activists to challenge the Israeli blockade of the territory where Israel has been waging a massive offensive, wherein more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed including a large number of women and children.

Israel has so far deported just about 170 of the more than 450 activists it detained. The activists who returned from the Israeli custody have told the world about the apartheid government’s mistreatment in detention, also that many activists were denied access to their lawyers.

A couple of Pakistani nationals, including former Pakistani parliamentarian, are also in Israeli forces’ illegal custody.

The Pakistani ministry, “Through its Embassy in Amman, is working tirelessly to secure the safe evacuation of former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in its statement, while lauding the Jordanian government for extending “invaluable” assistance in this regard.

“With the invaluable assistance of the Jordanian government, we are hopeful that the process can be successfully concluded within the next couple of days.”

The FO said they were grateful to the brotherly government of Jordan for their exemplary cooperation and generous support.

A day ago, the foreign affairs ministry said that confirmation has been received through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country that ex-senator Mushtaq is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health.

The spokesperson for the MoFA issued the statement on Sunday in response to media inquiries, concerning Pakistani nationals aboard the Gaza Sumud Flotilla.

The spokesperson also disclosed that Mushtaq will be presented before the court of law before deportation. “We have been further advised that, in accordance with local legal procedures, ex-senator Mushtaq will be presented before a court. Upon the issuance of deportation orders, his repatriation will be facilitated on a fast-track basis,” he elaborated.

“Pakistan is actively engaged with its international partners to ensure the safety and prompt repatriation of its citizens who were illegally detained by the Israeli occupying forces,” the MoFA statement added.

The ministry had previously coordinated the safe return of individuals who disembarked earlier. In this context, we express our profound gratitude to the brotherly countries that assisted in the repatriation of our citizens, it remarked.

The statement emphasises that the government of Pakistan remains committed to the protection of all its citizens abroad and anticipates the completion of this repatriation process within the coming days.