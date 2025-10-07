BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BOP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.88%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
CPHL 97.18 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.96%)
DCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.63%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
GCIL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUBC 220.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.41%)
KEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.59%)
NBP 217.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.84%)
PREMA 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
PTC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.38%)
SNGP 132.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 17,408 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,465 Decreased By -1074.8 (-1.9%)
KSE100 166,174 Decreased By -1578.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 51,149 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Matthieu Blazy kicks off Chanel design reset with breezy silhouettes

Reuters Published October 7, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy kicked off his design reboot of the century-old French fashion house on Monday with an evening runway show featuring dropped waists and long, button-up shirts, capping months of mounting suspense.

Blazy, 41, snagged fashion’s most coveted job in December. He is one of dozens of new designers recruited by labels seeking to spark the interest of inflation-weary shoppers.

Blazy’s debut at the Grand Palais in Paris drew swarms of guests decked out in the brand’s signature tweed, the famous interlocking C logo visible on heels, jewellery and handbags.

Inside, gigantic, glowing planets hovered in the vast glass-and-steel exposition hall.

Models marched down the slick, black runway, parading low-waisted skirts, silk tops and elongated twin sets with frayed edges.

Red carpet looks included full skirts with piles of colorful feathers, dresses with extra flounce and glittering knitwear.

Along with Chanel’s classic-look leather handbags, models also paraded what the brand called “crushed” versions in gold and silver with exposed seams and open flaps.

At the end of the show, the audience of over 2,000 gave a standing ovation as Blazy ran out for his bow.

Blazy, who joined Chanel from Kering-owned Bottega Veneta, follows long-time Virginie Viard who left in June last year after a long collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, the creative force behind the modern revival of Chanel until he died in 2019.

Paris Fashion Week, which featured Saint Laurent, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Balenciaga, finishes on Tuesday, concluding a month of shows in New York, London and Milan.

Matthieu Blazy Chanel design

Comments

200 characters

Matthieu Blazy kicks off Chanel design reset with breezy silhouettes

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system

Chinese arms performed exceptionally well against India, says DG ISPR

Experts call for policy reforms to accelerate green auto transition

Read more stories