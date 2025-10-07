England’s Kane ‘all in’ at Bayern, uncertain of Premier League return

Striker Harry Kane has indicated that he is open to extending his stay at Bayern Munich beyond 2027 when his current contract ends, saying his desire to return to the Premier League has dimmed.

Kane has set a string of records since joining Bayern from boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, scoring 103 goals in 106 appearances across all competitions and winning the Bundesliga and German Super Cup.

His performances have ignited transfer speculation, with the 32-year-old having a reported 67 million euro ($78.42 million) release clause in his contract.

Asked about extending his contract, Kane told British media: “I could definitely see that. I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet.

“But if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together.

“Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else.”

Last month, Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said there were many supporters who would like to see Kane return to the Premier League, where he is the second-highest scorer of all time with 213 goals - 47 behind Alan Shearer.

“In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back,” Kane said.

“Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.

“What I have learned in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern, right now I am fully all in with Bayern.”

Captain Kane is part of the England squad which will host Wales in a friendly on Thursday at Wembley, before heading to Riga to play Latvia in a World Cup qualifier on October 14.