BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BOP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.88%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
CPHL 97.18 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.96%)
DCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.63%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
GCIL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUBC 220.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.41%)
KEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.59%)
NBP 217.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.84%)
PREMA 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
PTC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.38%)
SNGP 132.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 17,408 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,465 Decreased By -1074.8 (-1.9%)
KSE100 166,174 Decreased By -1578.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 51,149 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Kane ‘all in’ at Bayern, uncertain of Premier League return

Reuters Published October 7, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Striker Harry Kane has indicated that he is open to extending his stay at Bayern Munich beyond 2027 when his current contract ends, saying his desire to return to the Premier League has dimmed.

Kane has set a string of records since joining Bayern from boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, scoring 103 goals in 106 appearances across all competitions and winning the Bundesliga and German Super Cup.

His performances have ignited transfer speculation, with the 32-year-old having a reported 67 million euro ($78.42 million) release clause in his contract.

Asked about extending his contract, Kane told British media: “I could definitely see that. I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet.

“But if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together.

“Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else.”

Last month, Tottenham manager Thomas Frank said there were many supporters who would like to see Kane return to the Premier League, where he is the second-highest scorer of all time with 213 goals - 47 behind Alan Shearer.

“In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back,” Kane said.

“Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.

“What I have learned in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point with Bayern, right now I am fully all in with Bayern.”

Captain Kane is part of the England squad which will host Wales in a friendly on Thursday at Wembley, before heading to Riga to play Latvia in a World Cup qualifier on October 14.

Bayern Munich Premier League Harry Kane

Comments

200 characters

England’s Kane ‘all in’ at Bayern, uncertain of Premier League return

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system

Chinese arms performed exceptionally well against India, says DG ISPR

Experts call for policy reforms to accelerate green auto transition

Read more stories