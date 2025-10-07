BML 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BOP 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.88%)
CNERGY 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
CPHL 97.18 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.96%)
DCL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 247.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.63%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.8%)
FFL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.12%)
GCIL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
HUBC 220.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.41%)
KEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.59%)
NBP 217.70 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (0.82%)
PAEL 57.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
POWER 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
PPL 201.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.84%)
PREMA 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
PRL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.94%)
PTC 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (5.38%)
SNGP 132.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
SSGC 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.19%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.97%)
TPLP 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.97%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
BR100 17,408 Decreased By -168.8 (-0.96%)
BR30 55,465 Decreased By -1074.8 (-1.9%)
KSE100 166,174 Decreased By -1578.7 (-0.94%)
KSE30 51,149 Decreased By -637.7 (-1.23%)
Oct 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil price fall turns up the heat on Big Oil’s bloated payouts

Reuters Published October 7, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS/LONDON: The five biggest global oil majors are moving to cut costs, jobs and share buybacks as falling oil prices threaten to make shareholder payouts unsustainable without increasing debt, analysts said.

Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell and TotalEnergies have pledged high returns for the past decade to avert an investor exodus as fossil fuels lost their appeal.

But maintaining those generous payouts, which have topped $100 million annually since 2022, has increasingly been funded by debt as energy prices retreated from highs caused by sanctions and supply disruptions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

India’s Russian oil imports set to rise in September in defiance of US

Oil majors, now pressed to reinvest in exploration and production, must choose between cutting some operations, letting debt rise to unsustainable levels or weaning shareholders off popular but pricey returns.

Rising global oil output, meanwhile, is expected to keep prices falling, leaving the majors facing some difficult decisions.

Most oil majors need oil prices above $80 a barrel to sustain current levels of dividends and share buybacks, which hit record highs buoyed by bumper profits in 2022, according to data from RBC Capital Markets and BofA Global Research.

But Brent oil prices fell below $65 last week, the lowest since July, on fears of oversupply.

Citi expects oil prices to drop to the low $60s and Goldman Sachs to the $50s next year.

To contend with lower prices, TotalEnergies said it will reduce its buybacks from the fourth quarter of this year and cut costs to the tune of $7.5 billion by the end of 2030 to reduce debt.

BP and Chevron have reduced buybacks this year. Shell has not announced plans for any cuts to its buyback programme.

More than a dozen energy companies have announced job cuts for 2025 and 2026, including ExxonMobil, , Shell and BP.

Ukraine Brent oil Chevron Russian oil Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia's war in Ukraine missile attack on Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Oil price fall turns up the heat on Big Oil’s bloated payouts

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Profit-taking continues as KSE-100 loses nearly 1,600 points

Pakistan, Malaysia pledge stronger strategic cooperation in trade, defence, halal industry

PM Shehbaz returns after completing Malaysia visit

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad to return home on October 9, confirms Dar

US defence company to manufacture air-to-air missiles for Pakistan by 2030: contract

Pakistan launches project to upgrade early flood warning system

Chinese arms performed exceptionally well against India, says DG ISPR

Experts call for policy reforms to accelerate green auto transition

Read more stories