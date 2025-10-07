BML 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
BOP 35.39 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (9.26%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.9%)
DCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.54%)
DGKC 250.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.24%)
FCCL 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.17%)
HUBC 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-2.38%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
KOSM 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.06%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.65%)
NBP 213.60 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-3.44%)
PAEL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.4%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
PPL 199.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.2%)
PREMA 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
PRL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PTC 32.11 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (8.77%)
SNGP 132.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.27%)
SSGC 43.52 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.41%)
TELE 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
TREET 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.52%)
TRG 73.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 17,546 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 56,388 Decreased By -151.6 (-0.27%)
KSE100 167,737 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 51,679 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.21%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

  • World Bank estimates a 10% drop in agri output in Punjab
Ali Ahmed Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 11:57am

Pakistan’s economy is projected to grow modestly by 2.6% in FY2025-26, as catastrophic floods weigh on agricultural output and inflation pressures resurface, noted the latest World Bank economic report on the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan & Pakistan (MENAAP) on Tuesday.

“In Pakistan, real GDP at factor cost is expected to have grown by 2.7% year-on-year in FY 2024/25, slightly above FY 2023/24’s 2.5 % expansion. For FY 2025/26, real GDP growth is projected to remain around 2.6%, as ongoing catastrophic floods have damped the forecast,” read the report.

The World Bank shared that early estimates suggest a drop of at least 10% in agricultural output in Punjab, affecting major crops such as rice, sugarcane, cotton, wheat, and maize.

“For FY 2026/27, growth is expected to accelerate to 3.4%, supported by higher agricultural output, lower inflation and interest rates, recovering consumer and business confidence, and a rebound in private consumption and investment.

“Looking ahead, Pakistan, which had historically maintained high tariffs with a complex structure, stands to benefit in terms of exports and growth from a recently approved five-year reform plan (2025–2030) to reduce its tariffs by half,” said the World Bank.

The report said that inflation has been receding in regional economies where it was especially high in recent years.

“Pakistan’s inflation rate dropped to single digits in FY 2024/25, as price increases for food and energy eased. However, disruption to food supply chains, due to ongoing catastrophic floods, is expected to push inflation up through 2027,” it projected.

World Bank noted that in line with global trends, poverty at the lower-middle-income line in Pakistan dropped by 9.4 pps between 2011 and 2018.

“However, a combination of economic shocks and natural disasters since 2020 is projected to have stalled this trend of poverty reduction. Furthermore, due to its relatively high poverty rate and large population, the country accounts for a large share of MENAAP’s poor,” the report noted.

Meanwhile, the report points to an improved economic outlook for the MENAPP region, with expected growth reaching 2.8% in 2025 and 3.3% in 2026. “However, global uncertainty, trade policy shifts, and continued conflict and displacement all pose possible risks,” it said.

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

The report found that Pakistan has one of the highest fertility rates in the region. However, its demographic transition is following a similar trajectory as its peers, only delayed, with the fertility rate projected to fall below replacement level within one generation.

It noted that in economies such as Pakistan, removing the barriers that prevent women from joining the labour market could lift GDP per capita by 20 to 30%—the largest potential gains globally.

Pakistan Economy gdp GDP growth IMF and Pakistan poverty rates poverty in pakistan GDP growth forecast World Bank and Pakistan Pakistan’s headline inflation MENAPP

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories