BML 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
BOP 35.58 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (9.85%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.9%)
DCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.54%)
DGKC 250.37 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-1.22%)
FCCL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.85%)
GCIL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.02%)
HUBC 219.39 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-1.98%)
KEL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.7%)
NBP 213.72 Decreased By ▼ -7.48 (-3.38%)
PAEL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.2%)
PREMA 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
PRL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PTC 32.10 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (8.74%)
SNGP 132.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.29%)
SSGC 43.57 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.53%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
TREET 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.52%)
TRG 73.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,546 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 56,388 Decreased By -151.6 (-0.27%)
KSE100 167,585 Decreased By -167.3 (-0.1%)
KSE30 51,621 Decreased By -165.7 (-0.32%)
Oct 07, 2025
Indian shares gain as upbeat pre-earnings updates lift sentiment

  • The Nifty 50 rose 0.38% to 25,173.95, while the BSE Sensex added 0.41% to 82,125.81
Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2025 10:03am
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, supported by upbeat pre-earnings updates from companies and lending reforms by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that lifted market sentiment.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.38% to 25,173.95, while the BSE Sensex added 0.41% to 82,125.81 as of 9:53 a.m. IST.

Thirteen of the 16 major sectors advanced.

The broader mid-caps and small-caps gained 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

The benchmark indexes have each gained about 1.9% over the past three sessions, led by financials, while IT stocks rose on Monday ahead of their quarterly earnings starting this week.

“The market undertone remains positive as there are expectations of revival in demand driven by consumption tax cuts and RBI’s CRR cuts,” said Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president at Angel One.

Financials rose 0.5%, looking to extend their winning streak to a sixth straight session, buoyed by strong loan growth in the September quarter and optimism following the RBI’s move to lending norms for capital markets and large companies.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer, rising 1.5%, after posting a strong pre-quarterly update over the weekend.

The non-bank lender climbed about 2% on Monday.

Metropolis Healthcare added 2%, while Bank of India gained as much as 2.7%, both reacting positively to their quarterly business updates.

Bucking the trend, retailer Trent fell 2% as revenue growth continued to slow in the September-quarter, partly due to weaker same-store sales.

Investors are closely watching the primary market, with two large issuances - Tata Capital and LG Electronics India - open for subscription this week.

“While there could be some selling in the secondary market due to the large IPO issuances, we do not expect the impact to be material for now,” Singh said.

