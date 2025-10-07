Saudi Arabia opens Umrah to all visa holders

RIYADH: In a major development, Saudi Arabia has announced that all visa holders, including those with personal, family, tourist, transit, work, and other visas, are now eligible to perform Umrah while in the Kingdom.

The move is part of the country’s efforts to streamline Umrah procedures and enhance accessibility to services within the broader Hajj and Umrah system, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The move underscores Saudi Arabia’s continued dedication to facilitating the arrival of pilgrims from around the world to perform their religious duties with ease and peace of mind.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has recently launched the Nusuk Umrah platform, which allows users to easily select Umrah packages, obtain permits, and book services electronically.