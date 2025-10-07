BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
KATI chief hails successes in Pakistan’s meat export sector

Recorder Report Published October 7, 2025

KARACHI: The President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Mohammad Ikram Rajput, has hailed Pakistan’s recent success in securing market access for meat exports to Azerbaijan, describing it as a positive step for the country’s trade and industrial growth.

He said this development would open new avenues for Pakistan’s exporters and manufacturers to expand into Central Asian markets.

Rajput praised the efforts of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), noting that this milestone would not only benefit the meat sector but also create opportunities for other key industries such as food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering.

He emphasised that industries in Karachi are producing world-class products, but enhanced trade diplomacy is essential at the government level to ensure effective access to new markets.

KATI President highlighted that the countries such as Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan present vast potential for Pakistani exports, given the growing demand in these regions for Halal food products, textiles, and industrial goods.

He urged the government to regularly send business-to-business (B2B) delegations to these countries to establish direct commercial linkages and explore new export opportunities.

Rajput added that KATI is closely coordinating with TDAP and the Ministry of Commerce to facilitate Karachi’s industrial exporters by providing guidance on target markets, logistics, and trade regulations.

He stressed that prioritising regional trade within Pakistan’s export policy is vital for sustainable economic growth.

Expressing optimism, Rajput said that with a coordinated strategy developed through consultation among all stakeholders, Pakistan could strengthen its trade presence and become a prominent player in the Central Asian region in the coming years.

