BD gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice which closed on Monday was estimated at USD359.77 a metric ton CIF liner out, traders said.

The offer was believed to have been made by Indian trading house Bagadiya Brothers, they said. Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later. Bangladesh traditionally considers price offers in grain and rice tenders for some time before making a decision.

The tender sought rice from worldwide origins except Israel and shipment is required 40 days after contract award. The tender continues Bangladesh’s heavy rice purchasing in international markets in moves to cool domestic prices.