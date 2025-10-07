BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.68 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (10.16%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.94%)
DCL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
DGKC 250.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.25%)
FCCL 59.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.57%)
FFL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.76%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-5.11%)
HUBC 219.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.13 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
NBP 213.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.55 (-3.41%)
PAEL 58.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.75%)
PIAHCLA 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.68%)
PIBTL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
PPL 199.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.15%)
PREMA 43.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.17%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
PTC 32.07 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.64%)
SNGP 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.55%)
SSGC 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.13%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
TREET 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.38%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,523 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.3%)
BR30 56,245 Decreased By -294.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 167,292 Decreased By -460.7 (-0.27%)
KSE30 51,530 Decreased By -256.9 (-0.5%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-07

BD gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2025 05:58am

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice which closed on Monday was estimated at USD359.77 a metric ton CIF liner out, traders said.

The offer was believed to have been made by Indian trading house Bagadiya Brothers, they said. Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later. Bangladesh traditionally considers price offers in grain and rice tenders for some time before making a decision.

The tender sought rice from worldwide origins except Israel and shipment is required 40 days after contract award. The tender continues Bangladesh’s heavy rice purchasing in international markets in moves to cool domestic prices.

Bangladesh Rice Grains rice tender

Comments

200 characters

BD gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tons of rice

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories