BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BOP 35.56 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (9.79%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.61%)
DGKC 250.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.2%)
FCCL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
HUBC 219.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.52%)
NBP 213.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.36%)
PAEL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.2%)
PREMA 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
PRL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PTC 32.09 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.71%)
SNGP 132.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.29%)
SSGC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.37%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
TRG 73.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,545 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 56,313 Decreased By -226.5 (-0.4%)
KSE100 167,397 Decreased By -355.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 51,561 Decreased By -226.1 (-0.44%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-07

Telenor-PTCL merger should end unsustainable price wars in Pakistan: Jazz

Tahir Amin Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: “The Telenor-PTCL merger is an important milestone for Pakistan’s telecom industry, which has long grappled with low revenues and declining average revenue per user (ARPU), however, the future of the market lies in three strong operators competing on innovation and digital services rather than undercutting prices.”

This was stated by Kazim Mujtaba, President Consumer Division at Jazz, while talking to media persons.

“While we at Jazz welcome the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) conditional approval of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, we urge policymakers and industry players to seize this moment to end unsustainable price wars and focus instead on service-driven competition,” Mujtaba said.

“This merger should mark a shift from price-based competition to service-based competition,” he added.

“We hope the new entity competes by offering improved digital services in areas such as health, education, payments, cloud solutions, and entertainment, rather than engaging in unsustainable pricing. That will help realize Pakistan’s digital ambitions.”

Mujtaba pointed to Jazz’s own transformation from a traditional telecom operator to a ServiceCo, saying platforms such as JazzCash, Tamasha, Garaj, SIMOSA, FikrFree, and GameNow had expanded access to financial, entertainment, enterprise solutions, and more. “Now, with another company investing in similar services, we will have to accelerate our digital agenda. This will ultimately benefit consumers through better choices and opportunities,” he noted. At the same time, he underlined the urgent need for additional spectrum to ensure fair competition.

“Healthy competition requires a level playing field and sufficient spectrum allocation. Without that, even strong operators cannot deliver the desired digital experience,” he warned.

The CCP approved PTCL’s acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers, subject to conditions aimed at protecting competition and consumer interests. These include maintaining separate management structures, preventing cross-subsidisation, ensuring non-discriminatory access to infrastructure, and submitting compliance reports for five years.

The CCP said the merger is expected to enhance service quality, expand product offerings, and accelerate the rollout of 5G in Pakistan. The PTCL said the consolidation would strengthen network coverage, drive innovation, and support the government’s vision of a digitally empowered Pakistan.

Kazim emphasized that Jazz would continue to advocate for policies that encourage investment, innovation, and fair competition.

“If the merger fosters a level playing field and service-led competition, it will benefit not just the telecom industry but the entire country,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Telenor Jazz ptcl

Comments

200 characters

Telenor-PTCL merger should end unsustainable price wars in Pakistan: Jazz

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories