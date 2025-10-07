BML 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
BOP 35.56 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (9.79%)
CNERGY 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.61%)
DGKC 250.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.2%)
FCCL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.95%)
GCIL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
HUBC 219.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-1.85%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.2%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.52%)
NBP 213.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-3.36%)
PAEL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
PPL 199.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.2%)
PREMA 44.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.06%)
PRL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.34%)
PTC 32.09 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.71%)
SNGP 132.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.29%)
SSGC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.37%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
TREET 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.24%)
TRG 73.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,545 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 56,313 Decreased By -226.5 (-0.4%)
KSE100 167,397 Decreased By -355.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 51,561 Decreased By -226.1 (-0.44%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-07

Arrest warrants for Qaiser suspended

Fazal Sher Published 07 Oct, 2025 05:58am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday suspended the arrest warrant issued for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, in a case related to an attack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who is presiding over the case that also involved PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan, suspended the arrest warrant after Qasier appeared before the court with his lawyer, Ayesha Khalid. The case was registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), naming several other PIT leaders, including Khan.

The other PTI leaders nominated in the case includes Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Shibli Faraz, Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Nawaz Awan (former PTI member), Murad Saeed, Hassaan Khan Niazi, Omer Ayub Khan, Amjad Khan Niazi, Khurram Nawaz, Jamshed Mughal, AamirKiyani, Farrukh Habib, Dr Shehzad Waseem, and Umer Sultan, among former minister Asad Umar.

The PTI leader, while talking to reporters after the hearing, said that following the 26th constitutional amendment, the kind of pressure and control being exerted on the judiciary has left little room for hope, but we will continue our struggle.

The former National Assembly speaker urged lawyers to continue their struggle for judicial independence. He made a direct appeal to the legal fraternity ahead of the upcoming bar elections, asking them to support candidates who oppose the 26th Amendment.

Regarding the possibility of a 27th Amendment, he said that so far has no information about the 27th amendment, but let’s not forget how the 26th was handled. Even then-Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar did not know the actual draft of the amendment — he was merely used like a rubber stamp, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asad Qaiser CTD PTI Counter Terrorism Department Anti Terrorism Court Federal Judicial Complex

Comments

200 characters

Arrest warrants for Qaiser suspended

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories