BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.64 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (10.03%)
CNERGY 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
CPHL 96.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.89%)
DCL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
DGKC 250.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-1.26%)
FCCL 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.59%)
FFL 21.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.76%)
GCIL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.02%)
HUBC 219.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.82 (-2.15%)
KEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.87%)
NBP 213.95 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-3.28%)
PAEL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.9%)
PIAHCLA 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.68%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
PPL 199.49 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.35%)
PREMA 43.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.28%)
PRL 37.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.59%)
PTC 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (8.91%)
SNGP 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.32%)
SSGC 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.01%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
TREET 29.06 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.34%)
TRG 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,508 Decreased By -68.2 (-0.39%)
BR30 56,245 Decreased By -294.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 167,206 Decreased By -546.2 (-0.33%)
KSE30 51,487 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.58%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-07

Sharp increase in trade deficit a national challenge for Pakistan: S M Tanveer

Recorder Report Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 08:39am

LAHORE: S M Tanveer, FPCCI Leader, has expressed deep concern over the latest trade figures for September 2025, which reveal a sharp 45.8 percent year-on-year increase in the trade deficit, climbing to USD3.34 billion.

This alarming trend is a clear indication of underlying structural issues in the economy, including uncompetitive exports, unsustainable import dependence, and the absence of a coherent industrial revival strategy, he said. According to him, the decline in exports by 11.7 percent YoY, coupled with a surge in imports by 14.0 percent, has resulted in a widening structural imbalance. In the first quarter of FY26 alone, Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned to USD 9.37 billion, a 32.9 percent increase from the same period last year.

Tanveer apprehended that this situation might lead to declining export competitiveness due to high interest rates and exorbitant energy costs, rising import dependency with no parallel growth in domestic production, and weak global outreach beyond traditional sectors like textiles.

To address these challenges, he has proposed an immediate reduction in policy rate to enable export financing, energy tariff rationalization for exporters to remain regionally competitive, import prioritization focusing on industrial inputs over non-essentials, diversification of export base exploring new sectors like engineering goods, IT, and agro-processing, and FDI facilitation and investment in import-substitution industries.

Tanveer has urged the government to call a high-level Export Emergency Roundtable to avert an external account crisis and work towards a more sustainable and competitive trade policy framework, emphasizing that the trade deficit is no longer just an economic number but a national challenge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI trade deficit FDI economy of Pakistan S M Tanveer

Comments

200 characters

Sharp increase in trade deficit a national challenge for Pakistan: S M Tanveer

Pakistan’s GDP growth to remain modest at 2.6% in FY26 amid flood impact: World Bank

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Read more stories