BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
BOP 35.69 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (10.19%)
CNERGY 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
CPHL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.85%)
DCL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.48%)
DGKC 250.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-1.26%)
FCCL 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
FFL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.99%)
GCIL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.86%)
HUBC 220.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-1.71%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
KOSM 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
MLCF 106.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.47%)
NBP 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.20 (-3.25%)
PAEL 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.82%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.59%)
PIBTL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
PPL 199.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.35%)
PREMA 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.69%)
PRL 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.57%)
PTC 32.10 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (8.74%)
SNGP 132.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.58%)
SSGC 43.20 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.65%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
TREET 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.41%)
TRG 72.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,506 Decreased By -70.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 56,234 Decreased By -305.5 (-0.54%)
KSE100 167,211 Decreased By -541 (-0.32%)
KSE30 51,505 Decreased By -282.2 (-0.54%)
Oct 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-10-07

Trump’s UNGA speech

Qamar Bashir Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:54am

The United Nations General Assembly this year became the stage for one of the most dramatic reversals of American diplomatic influence in modern memory. Sponsored jointly by Saudi Arabia and France, the extraordinary emergency conference convened to debate Israel’s naked, blatant, and cruel aggression on Gaza and the West Bank.

For decades, the United States, with its vast economic, military, and diplomatic clout, had compelled nations to fall in line—whether by promises of aid, threats of sanctions, or pressure through investment and trade. But this time, before the eyes of the world, Washington’s narrative failed.

The global mood was unmistakable. Israel’s policies of ethnic cleansing, occupation, and near-genocidal assault on the Palestinian people were denounced with unprecedented unity. Trump, standing at the podium, echoed Benjamin Netanyahu’s language of “security” and “self-defence,” but those words fell flat. What was once the unchallenged script for Western allies now sounded hollow, archaic, and dangerous.

Far from rallying behind the United States, the overwhelming majority of nations broke away, defiantly recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state and announcing they would deal with it directly in bilateral and multilateral forums. This was not only a symbolic rebuke but also a practical shift: future investment, aid, and diplomatic engagement would now flow through Palestinian authorities, bypassing Israel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

US UNGA Gaza US President Donald Trump United Nations General Assembly

Comments

200 characters

Trump’s UNGA speech

Profit-taking returns as KSE-100 sheds over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Flood-hit families: Punjab cabinet approves disbursement of relief funds

Pakistan’s HUBCO charts diversification path with smelter, SPM, and EV

Malaysia’s Gobi Partners keen in strengthening Pakistan’s digital sector

IMF, Pakistan mull cutting GDP growth forecast to 3.5pc

Oil extends gains on smaller-than-expected OPEC+ output hike

Revised trade data: SBP sees no major impact on C/A statistics

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords: Malaysia to import USD200m meat

Govt debt falls by Rs430bn in Jul-Aug

Read more stories