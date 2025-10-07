BML 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
SPL donates Rs2.8m life-saving medical equipment to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital

Published 07 Oct, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: Security Papers Limited (SPL) has donated Rs2.8 million in state of the life-saving medical equipment to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

These advanced machines will significantly enhance diagnostic and treatment services across the hospital’s cardiology, dermatology, medical, and surgical departments. This initiative is part of SPL’s broader mission to empower communities and create sustainable social impact.

To mark the occasion, SPL’s team, led by Chief Executive Officer Imran Qureshi, along with Yasir Ali Quraishi, Company Secretary & Chief Legal Officer and Rabia Zulfiqar, Senior Manager Communications visited Civil Hospital Karachi to formally hand over the equipment.

