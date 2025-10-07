APNS body urges PID to ensure fair distribution of ads, payments

KARACHI: A meeting of the Federal Capital Committee presided over by its Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik, was held to discuss the problems faced by member publications relating to release of advertisements and long outstanding payments by PID.

The President, APNS Senator Sarmad Ali briefed the members of the Committee that he had already discussed the matter of payments with the PIO who has assured that the payments would be released in October. It was decided that a delegation of Federal Capital Committee headed by President APNS would meet the PIO at the earliest.

The members while welcoming the decision of the Punjab Government to cancel declarations of 8000 dummy newspapers stated that it was a positive step to strengthening genuine publications. The Committee members urged the Punjab Government to release advertisements to Islamabad publications as well.

The members also decided that in the upcoming meeting with the PIO, he would be requested to ensure advertisements be allocated on priority basis to APNS and CPNE members.

The Committee thoroughly deliberated the state of print media and advised member publications of the APNS to initiate efforts for strengthening their digital presence.

The meeting was attended by Faisal Zahid Malik, Chairman, Senator Sarmad Ali, President, APNS, Tahir Mughal, (Daily Nawa-i-Pak) Khushnood Ali Khan (Daily Sahafat), Ansar Mahmood Bhatti (Monthly Centreline), and Rafey Khan Niazi (Daily Patriot).

