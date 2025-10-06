BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

BR Web Desk Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 06:17pm
Pakistan’s Sidra Amin leaves the ground after losing her wicket during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Sidra Amin leaves the ground after losing her wicket during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. Photo: AFP

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match against India in Colombo on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

Sidra was found guilty of violating Article 2.2 of the Code, which pertains to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

The incident took place when the batter forcefully struck her bat on the pitch after being dismissed in the 40th over.

As a result, one demerit point has been added to her disciplinary record, her first offence within a 24-month period.

No handshake again as Pakistan, India meet at Women’s World Cup

Sidra admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandré Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, thereby avoiding a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Nimali Perera, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste, and fourth umpire Kim Cotton.

According to the ICC, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum fine of 50 percent of the player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

