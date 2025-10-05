BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
No handshakes again as India, Pakistan meet at Women’s World Cup

AFP Published October 5, 2025
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her Pakistani counterpart Fatima Sana walk past after the toss ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025. Photo: AFP
COLOMBO: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana did not shake hands at the toss of Sunday’s Women’s World Cup cricket match, mirroring the actions of their men’s teams.

Sana won the toss and chose to field at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, where there were also no formal greetings between the players of both teams before the national anthems.

The neighbours faced off three times at the recent men’s Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and did not shake hands before or after.

The Asia Cup, which concluded last Sunday with India beating their rivals, was notable for ill-feeling between the two teams and a series of on-field flashpoints.

Naqvi says referee apology upholds Pakistan’s honour after Asia Cup row

The tournament in the UAE was the first time the nuclear-armed neighbours had met since a deadly border conflict between them in May.

India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the Women’s World Cup.

As part of a compromise deal, Pakistan will play all their matches including Sunday’s group match in Sri Lanka, rather than travel to India.

India and Pakistan only meet in cricket in international tournaments and on neutral territory.

