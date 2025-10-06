BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

BR Web Desk Published 06 Oct, 2025 02:56pm

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest E&P [exploration and production company], is in discussions with other state-owned enterprises and Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) to form a consortium for joint participation in Libya’s Bid Round 25.

The E&P, which seeks to expand international presence, said in its annual report released on Monday.

In March 2025, Libya launched Bid Round 25, offering a total of 22 exploration blocks comprising 11 onshore and 11 offshore areas. Libya holds an estimated 91 billion barrels of oil equivalent (Bboe) in undiscovered hydrocarbon resources.

In August, OGDCL was successfully qualified as an eligible investor and is actively advancing its participation in the bidding process.

“Technically shortlisted blocks have been identified, and data acquisition and evaluation activities are currently underway.

“To comprehensively assess the opportunity, cross-functional teams have been constituted, encompassing technical, commercial, and strategic expertise.

“Additionally, negotiations are ongoing with other state-owned enterprises and Turkish Petroleum Corporation for the potential formation of a consortium,” read the report.

The Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) is Turkiye’s national oil company, established in 1954 to conduct hydrocarbon exploration, drilling, production, and distribution.

Meanwhile, OGDCL, in its report, shared that it will continue to strengthen its core exploration and production business while accelerating diversification into minerals and renewables in the ongoing fiscal year.

“Priorities include intensifying exploration and fast-tracking development projects to sustain production growth, monetising unconventional gas resources under the new tight and shale gas policy framework.

Advancing Reko Diq and Offshore Block-5 projects to secure long-term value, expanding renewable and geothermal initiatives to align with the global energy transition and exploring regional opportunities, including participation in the Libya Bid Round,” read the report.

OGDCL Oil and Gas Development Company Limited oil and gas sector lIBYA ROUND Turkish Petroleum Corporation

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

PM Shehbaz welcomes Bloomberg’s report as Pakistan’s default risk falls sharply

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

President Zardari calls Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi amid Sindh-Punjab tensions

Oil rises after OPEC+ hikes output less than expected

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories