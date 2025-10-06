Senator Mushtaq in Israeli custody: MOFA

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said that confirmation has been received through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, that former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health.

The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued the statement on Sunday in response to media inquiries concerning Pakistani nationals aboard the Sumud flotilla.

MOFA Spokesperson also disclosed that Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan will be presented before the court of law before deportation. “We have been further advised that, in accordance with local legal procedures, Senator Mushtaq will be presented before a court. Upon the issuance of deportation orders, his repatriation will be facilitated on a fast-track basis,” he elaborated.

PM Shehbaz demands safe return of Pakistanis on Gaza Sumud flotilla

“Pakistan is actively engaged with its international partners to ensure the safety and prompt repatriation of its citizens who were illegally detained by the Israeli occupying forces,” the MOFA statement added.

The Ministry had previously coordinated the safe return of individuals who disembarked earlier. In this context, we express our profound gratitude to the brotherly countries that assisted in the repatriation of our citizens, it remarked.

The statement emphasises that the Government of Pakistan remains committed to the protection of all its citizens abroad and anticipates the completion of this repatriation process within the coming days.

