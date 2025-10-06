European shares inch lower, dragged by French stocks

European shares were subdued on Monday, with French stocks lagging after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu named a new finance minister, while gains in technology and energy stocks helped limit broader losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched 0.1% lower to 570.1 points by 0712 GMT. The index briefly hit an intraday record high on Monday after climbing more than 2.8% last week.

French stocks were down 0.7% after Lecornu named Roland Lescure, a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, as finance minister on Sunday.

Eurozone banks dipped 0.6%, with French lenders Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas leading declines.

Keeping broader losses at bay, oil and gas gained 0.8% tracking higher oil prices after OPEC+’s planned production increase for November was more modest than expected.

Technology stocksalso advanced 0.5%, with heavyweight ASML up 1.6% early on.

Among other moving stocks, SEB slid 22.3% after the French kitchenware maker cut its annual sales and profit forecast.

UK’s Aston Martin dropped 6.8% after the luxury carmaker warned of a full-year loss that would be bigger than market consensus.