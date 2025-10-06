BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
European shares inch lower, dragged by French stocks

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 inched 0.1% lower to 570.1 points
Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2025 12:54pm

European shares were subdued on Monday, with French stocks lagging after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu named a new finance minister, while gains in technology and energy stocks helped limit broader losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched 0.1% lower to 570.1 points by 0712 GMT. The index briefly hit an intraday record high on Monday after climbing more than 2.8% last week.

French stocks were down 0.7% after Lecornu named Roland Lescure, a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, as finance minister on Sunday.

Eurozone banks dipped 0.6%, with French lenders Societe Generale, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas leading declines.

Keeping broader losses at bay, oil and gas gained 0.8% tracking higher oil prices after OPEC+’s planned production increase for November was more modest than expected.

Technology stocksalso advanced 0.5%, with heavyweight ASML up 1.6% early on.

Among other moving stocks, SEB slid 22.3% after the French kitchenware maker cut its annual sales and profit forecast.

UK’s Aston Martin dropped 6.8% after the luxury carmaker warned of a full-year loss that would be bigger than market consensus.

