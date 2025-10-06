BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Palm falls on profit-taking but output worries cap losses

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2025 12:26pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Monday, dragged down by profit-taking, though concerns over a drop in output supported prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 32 ringgit, or 0.72%, to 4,410 ringgit ($1,047.01) a metric ton at the midday break.

It ended Friday 0.09% lower at 4,442 ringgit.

Crude palm oil futures also fell on profit-taking amid strong market talk of a possibility that India may raise import duties on vegetable oils, said Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

There are concerns over the lower-than-expected reduction in Malaysian palm oil production, Bagani added.

The Malaysian palm oil board (MPOB) is expected to release its supply and demand data for September on October 10. Oil prices rose about 1.5% after OPEC+ announced a more modest monthly increase in production than expected, tempering some concerns about supply additions, though analysts expect near-term gains to be capped by a soft demand outlook.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.6%.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from October 1 to 8 on account of public holidays.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.14% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

