Russia says Ukrainian drone attack damaged security staff office at Tuapse oil refinery

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2025 12:21pm

MOSCOW: The Rosneft-controlled Tuapse oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region was targeted by Ukrainian drones overnight, causing a fire at a building for security staff which was quickly out, regional authorities said on Monday.

Ukraine has sharply stepped up its drone strikes on Russia’s oil refineries and pipelines in the past two months in what it says is a response to Russia’s attacks on its own energy infrastructure.

The Russian military said on Monday that its air defence units had destroyed 251 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over the southwest, with 61 over the waters of the Black Sea and one heading towards Moscow.

“On the night of October 6, drone debris fell on the grounds of the Tuapse oil refinery. A fire broke out in the security building, which was quickly extinguished,” local officials in the Krasnodar region, where the refinery is located, said on the Telegram social media channel.

Russia rains drones and missiles on Ukraine, Poland scrambles aircraft

“Two people were injured and hospitalised,” they said.

The export-oriented Tuapse plant, which has a processing capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and high-sulphur diesel.

It mainly supplies China, Malaysia, Singapore and Turkiye.

