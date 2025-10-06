BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei hits record after fiscal dove Takaichi’s election win

  • The Nikkei 225 Index surged 3.9% to 47,566.84, after earlier passing the 46,000 for the first time ever
Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2025 12:00pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share gauge surged past the 47,000 level for the first time on Monday after fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi was elected to lead the ruling party and become the next prime minister.

The Nikkei 225 Index surged 3.9% to 47,566.84, after earlier passing the 46,000 for the first time ever.

The broader Topix gauge was up 2.3%.

The yield on the two-year Japanese government bond fell 4 basis points (bps) to 0.9%, reflecting expectations of later rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

The yen slid more than 1% against the dollar and euro.

Takaichi was considered to have the most expansionist fiscal and monetary agenda among five candidates in the Liberal Democratic Party race to replace hawkish Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“The Nikkei was on course to reach as high as 48,000 by year-end, but because Takaichi was chosen as the LDP leader, it shot up toward that level already,” said Hitoshi Asaoka, the chief strategist at Asset Management One.

“The market welcomes her spending policy, but whether she can achieve that goal is not certain, as the LDP is still a minority party. The Nikkei may retreat once before year-end.”

Takaichi began eyeing cabinet posts on Monday, with media reporting she planned to install former defence minister Minoru Kihara as chief cabinet secretary and bring back ex-foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi as the country’s top diplomat.

Her pick for finance minister, which will be closely watched by investors, was unclear.

In the lead-up to the LDP race, a “Takaichi trade” emerged - long on stocks and bearish on Japanese government bonds, particularly longer maturities - positioning for a win by the veteran lawmaker who is a devotee of the “Abenomics” stimulus policies of the late Shinzo Abe.

In recent weeks, yields on two-, five-, and 10-year JGBs have all reached levels not seen since the financial crisis in 2008 on bets the BOJ could raise rates as early as this month’s meeting. But those expectations are now being unwound.

The yen swaps market on Monday indicated a 41% likelihood of a rate hike by December, down from 68% on Friday.

The Topix Banks index slumped 2%, the only decliner among 33 industry groups, on expectations for lower lending margins if the central bank delays rate increases.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, a major defence contractor, jumped 13% on expectations of more military spending under a Takaichi administration.

The yield on the 40-year JGB, the longest tenor, soared 14 bps to 3.52%. Yields on long-term debt are facing upward pressure on expectations Takaichi will push for more deficit spending, adding to concerns about Japan’s creditworthiness.

After her LDP victory, Takaichi told a press conference the government and central bank must work closely to ensure Japan’s economy achieves demand-driven inflation backed by rising wages and corporate profits.

Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei hits record after fiscal dove Takaichi’s election win

PM Shehbaz welcomes Bloomberg’s report as Pakistan’s default risk falls sharply

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

President Zardari calls Mohsin Naqvi to Karachi amid Sindh-Punjab tensions

Oil rises after OPEC+ hikes output less than expected

Arrest warrants issued for Omar Ayub, Waqas, Zartaj in Sangjani rally case

Pakistan, Malaysia sign six accords for cooperation in education, tourism, anti-corruption

Gold hits new record high in Pakistan, up Rs5,400 per tola

Sidra Amin reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

Pakistan’s OGDCL eyes consortium with Turkish Petroleum for Libya exploration

Pakistan seeks stronger economic ties with Malaysia through joint ventures: PM Shehbaz

Read more stories