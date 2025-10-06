Markets
Vietnam Jan-Sept coffee exports up 10.9% y/y to 1.23mn T
- Exports in September alone stood at 81,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 58.5%
HANOI: Vietnam exported 1.23 million metric tons of coffee over the January-September period, up 10.9% from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
Export revenues over the period rose 62.2% to $7 billion, the National Statistics Office said in a report.
Exports in September alone stood at 81,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 58.5%.
