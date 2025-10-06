BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
BOP 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.31%)
CNERGY 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.65%)
CPHL 97.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.87%)
DCL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
DGKC 253.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.05%)
FCCL 59.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.26%)
FFL 21.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.77%)
GCIL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
HUBC 223.83 Decreased By ▼ -13.02 (-5.5%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.72%)
MLCF 107.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.34%)
NBP 221.20 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.12%)
PAEL 58.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.72%)
POWER 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
PPL 198.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.78%)
PREMA 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.34%)
PRL 38.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.91%)
PTC 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.06%)
SNGP 134.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.57%)
SSGC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.34%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TPLP 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.23%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.26%)
TRG 72.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.41%)
BR100 17,555 Decreased By -145.9 (-0.82%)
BR30 55,969 Decreased By -989 (-1.74%)
KSE100 167,752 Decreased By -1237.7 (-0.73%)
KSE30 51,787 Decreased By -474.4 (-0.91%)
Oct 06, 2025
Markets

Indian shares set to open marginally higher; Tata Capital IPO in focus

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,960 points
Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2025 11:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s stock benchmarks are poised to open marginally higher on Monday after the central bank’s lending reforms drove gains in banks in the last two sessions, while analysts expect quarterly earnings to guide the near-term market trajectory.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,960 points as of 8:09 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open above Friday’s close of 24,894.25.

Both Nifty and BSE Sensex rose about 1% last week, supported by banks and metals, with firming bets of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this month also buoying sentiment.

“The market enters the new week with cautious optimism. The Reserve Bank of India’s supportive policy stance and strong GST collections offer domestic comfort,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.

The RBI, which maintained rates as expected on Wednesday, also detailed plans to increase limits on lending against shares and reduce risk weights for non-bank lenders for infrastructure projects.

Anticipation of improved earnings in the September quarter could also aid market sentiment, although the lingering global trade uncertainties will cap the gains, according to two analysts.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) offloaded Indian shares for the ninth straight session, dumping stocks worth 15.83 billion rupees ($178.4 million) on Friday.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth $55.2 million on Friday, the 28th straight session of inflows.

Tata Capital, India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) of 2025, will open for subscription today.

The company has set a price range of 310 rupees to 326 rupees per share.

India’s stock

Comments

200 characters

