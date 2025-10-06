FNEL approves Rs1.18bn investments to diversify into real estate and pharma

First National Equities Limited (FNEL) has announced strategic investment decisions totalling up to Rs1.18 billion, aimed at optimising its portfolio and driving long-term growth.

The company informed in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The company informed that it has agreed to divest its 20% equity stake, i.e. 10,000 Class-B non-voting shares, in Kingbhai Digisol (Private) Limited for a total consideration of Rs280 million.

“The transaction reflects a robust valuation, with the enterprise value of Kingbhai Digisol (Private) Limited independently assessed at approximately Rs1.5 billion,” read the notice.

FNEL shared that this divestment is in line with its strategy to unlock value and reallocate capital towards high-growth ventures.

The Board has also approved an investment of up to Rs400 million in FNEL’s subsidiary FNE Developments (Private) Limited. The subsidiary, which commenced operations last month, was established to undertake large-scale projects in collaboration with leading stakeholders across the public and private sectors.

“This commitment underscores the company’s focus on accelerating growth in real estate and infrastructure development, with strong recurring revenue potential,” read the notice.

Moreover, the Board has also authorized an investment of up to Rs500 million for entry into the pharmaceutical sector, through the establishment or acquisition of a manufacturing facility or company, in collaboration with subsidiaries / associated undertakings or otherwise.

“This move marks a significant diversification into one of Pakistan’s most promising and high-growth industries,” it added.

First National Equities Limited is a limited liability company incorporated in Pakistan under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now the Companies Act, 2017).

The principal activities of the company include share brokerage, consultancy services and portfolio investments.