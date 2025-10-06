Sharjeel accuses Punjab govt of ‘conspiring’ against Centre

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that for the past few days the Punjab government has been running a one-sided campaign against the PPP, particularly targeting the Sindh government. At this time, what Pakistan really needs is unity and collective efforts to help the people of Punjab.

Addressing a press conference, he said that in view of the flood situation, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mobilised the entire party in Punjab, and PPP workers were active in the field serving victims across the province. During this time, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also appealed to the international community for assistance, emphasizing that Pakistan bears no responsibility for environmental pollution.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that objections were raised against BISP, even though the Prime Minister also provided the Ramazan package using the same data. When floods hit Sindh, the Sindh government announced the construction of 2.1 million houses, and millions have already been completed.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked the federal government to engage international organizations for flood relief. The Prime Minister appealed to the international community for help, but at that time this was questioned how a self-reliant person could seek aid.

He added that reaching out to countries responsible for climate change is essential for support. Based on experience, the Sindh government proposed transparent distribution through the Benazir Income Support Program, yet this too was criticized. This attitude of the Punjab government is incomprehensible. By targeting us, they are, in fact, attempting to weaken the federal government.

“They are taking our cover to settle their own issues with the prime minister or the federal government. Or they are trying to create an environment to [compel] us not to support the federal government, which would create problems for the federal government,” he claimed.

Clarifying that the PPP was supporting the federal government on specific issues and to keep the country’s “political system running”, he asserted that the circumstances that the Punjab government tried to create spoke of their intentions of creating a rift between the allies in the Centre.

“But we will not let this conspiracy of the Punjab government against the federal government succeed,” Memon asserted.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that although the Prime Minister has achieved success in international politics, it is unfortunate that whenever he visits Punjab, the Punjab Chief Minister does not receive him at the airport. He recalled that a person had once used abusive language against Sindh and its people, later apologized before the Senate Committee, yet the Punjab government’s ministers and social media accounts still launched a campaign in his support.

He said: “We are appealing for help for the people of Punjab. We are raising the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappy.’ We condemn those who play politics in difficult times. Even today, we demand that the international community be included in helping the flood victims.”

He added that the PPP has always stood against dictators. Despite threats, it has never bowed down, and its leadership has never left the country through deals. He also questioned the delay in local body elections in Punjab, saying that elections have already been held in other provinces.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that although Punjab has a large budget and federal support, Sindh is ahead of Punjab in the health sector. Heart diseases are treated in Sindh, and everyone knows where people go for treatment.

He said: “You have run a few buses and claimed these are the first electric buses in Pakistan, even though such buses have been running in Sindh for two years. A campaign was launched against the PPP on social media, but the suffering of those who lost homes and crops in the floods was ignored.”

He said that no sensible person can raise slogans like “My water, my will” or “My money, my will.” Pakistan’s resources belong to everyone. “If I say ‘My port, my will’ or ‘My coal, my will,’ my own leadership will expel me from the party. Politics of hatred will not be allowed to spread.”

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that during the floods in Punjab, mismanagement occurred. Instead of the Irrigation Department, PDMA was tasked, which caused further damage. “We stand with every good initiative of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister belongs to the whole country. We also respect the Punjab Chief Minister and are only advising him.”

He said that complete records are available in the Benazir Income Support Program, and data can be retrieved from all flood-affected areas. “We are only appealing to the federal government to initiate more programs for farmers and victims.”

