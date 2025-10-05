PPP ‘overstepping’ constitutional limits: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, strongly reacted to the recent statements by Pakistan People’s Party leaders, calling their interference in provincial matters a violation of the Constitution.

“The PPP has been continuously overstepping its constitutional boundaries by interfering in Punjab’s affairs,” Azma said, adding: “Those who once raised the slogan of ‘Marsoon Marsoon’ are now playing the provincialism card for political gain.”

She added, “Either you have lost your senses or you are terrified of Maryam Nawaz’s growing popularity.” Azma Bokhari pointed out that just two weeks ago, the media didn’t even pay attention to you, and today you are trying to make headlines by mocking Punjab’s flood victims and farmers.

She criticized PPP’s performance in Sindh, stating that despite being in power for 17 consecutive years, the province is burdened with unresolved issues. “Instead of improving your own governance, you are interfering in Punjab’s matters,” she said.

Bokhari questioned, “Why didn’t the Sindh government purchase wheat from its farmers? This is something the nation deserves an answer to.”

She asserted that Punjab does not need permission from any other province to use its own water and resources. “The first right over Punjab’s resources belongs to the people of Punjab,” she said, adding that Maryam Nawaz will ensure that Punjab’s farmers get their rightful share of water.

“When Maryam Nawaz speaks for the rights of the people of Punjab, why does the PPP feel so uncomfortable?” Azma Bokhari asked.

She concluded by saying that Punjab will not forget that during difficult times, PPP mocked the province’s challenges instead of supporting its people. “The people of Punjab will never forget PPP’s negative attitude,” she added.

