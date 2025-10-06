BML 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
Punjab’s flood victims: rehabilitation survey being carried out

Recorder Report Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 07:07am

LAHORE: On Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, flood victims’ rehabilitation survey is being carried out diligently across Punjab.

She was briefed by the authorities concerned that 2233 survey teams have reached flood-affected households in 27 districts to collect data. They said that remote flood-affected areas are being visited on boats for conducting flood survey.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia apprised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif that data of 127,000 victims has been obtained in the flood survey. Teams have also collected details of crop loss in floods from 88,865 farmers in different districts. More than 342,000 acres of flood-affected land have been identified in the survey.

He added that flood survey teams have also collected data of 37,044 houses affected by the flood, and details have also been collected from 1,400 people who lost their livestock in flood. He highlighted that details of 5,836 dead livestock have been received in the flood survey from different districts.

Chief Minister Punjab was also apprised by DG PDMA that personals of Pak Army, Urban Unit, Revenue, Agriculture and Livestock Departments are reaching door to door for the survey, while PDMA Punjab is reviewing the progress of the survey on a daily basis.

He said that flood-affected people express their happiness and emotional satisfaction while talking to survey teams, and chant slogans praising Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. They said, “It is surprising and beyond our expectations that survey teams have reached every house so quickly. It is not a problem if it takes some more time to ensure transparency.” Survey teams assured flood victims that every rightful person will get his right on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab.

