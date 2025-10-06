JI chief urges govt to formally recognise Hamas as legitimate representative of Gazans

KARACHI: A massive Gaza Solidarity March organized by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter turned Shahrah-e-Faisal into a sea of Palestinian flags and slogans on Sunday, as tens of thousands of people — including women, children, and differently abled citizens — rallied to denounce Israeli aggression and express unwavering support for the people of Gaza.

Participants from all walks of life joined the march, chanting slogans against Israel and its Western backers. The demonstrators carried placards condemning the ongoing atrocities in Gaza, particularly in the wake of Israeli attacks on the freedom flotilla.

In his keynote address, JI’s Central Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman issued a strong warning to Islamabad, saying any shift from Pakistan’s historic policy on Palestine — set by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — would be fiercely resisted.

“Even a hundred years ago, the All India Muslim League stood with Palestine,” he said, recalling that on March 23, 1940, the League had adopted two resolutions — one for Pakistan and the other for Palestine.

Declaring that there is “only one state, i.e. Palestine, and one leadership, i.e. Hamas,” Naeemur Rehman urged the government to formally recognize Hamas as the legitimate representative of the people of Gaza.

“Don’t dare to recognize Israel or sign the Abraham Accord,” he warned the rulers, adding that the United States — “responsible for genocide and ethnic cleansing” — has no moral right to lecture others on humanity.

The JI chief said Israel had suffered a military failure in Gaza, unable to secure the release of its captured soldiers, and accused global powers of hypocrisy for branding Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“Hamas is a resistance movement that represents the people of Gaza, and under the UN Charter, it has every right to defend its land,” he maintained.

Naeemur Rehman called for the establishment of a new United Nations, saying the existing body had “failed Muslims and acted as a puppet of the US and Israel.” He also criticized Muslim rulers for their inaction, calling them “cowardly and complicit” in the suffering of Palestinians.

He demanded that Pakistan open Hamas offices in the country and urged PTI Chairman Imran Khan to voice his support for the Palestinian cause from Adiala Jail.

“From Karachi’s Keamari to the mountains of Chitral, the nation has one voice — we will not accept slavery to America,” he declared.

Citing international developments, he claimed that environmental activist Greta Thunberg had been “tortured and forced to kiss the Israeli flag,” describing it as “the real face of the Zionist state.”

Turning to domestic politics, Naeemur Rehman said dictatorship and “fake democracies” had failed Pakistan. He announced a national gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on November 21–23, aimed at mobilizing people for systemic change under the slogan “Change the System.”

He also called upon citizens to join a global solidarity demonstration on October 7 at 11 a.m., saying the date symbolizes “resistance and defiance against oppression.”

JI Pakistan Deputy Chief Dr Osama Razi echoed similar sentiments, demanding Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif withdraw his recent tweet and clarify his stance on Palestine. “If he fails to do so, the fake premier will be treated like any other traitor,” he warned.

Dr Razi criticized what he called the “Form-47 government” for its silence on Gaza and expressed disappointment over Pakistan’s lack of diplomatic initiative to isolate Israel internationally. He said both Pakistan and Egypt were “obliged to play significant roles for Gaza” but had instead retreated from responsibility.

He also lashed out at the PPP and PML-N, accusing them of being “local agents of international imperialism” for showing “zero activism” on the issue of Gaza and Hamas.

JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar, JI leader Saifuddin Advocate, MPA Muhammad Farooq, Alkhidmat CEO Naveed Ali Baig, MWM’s Ameen Shahedi and Baqir Zaidi, and IJT’s Abish Siddiqui also addressed the gathering.

The event concluded with calls for continued solidarity with the people of Gaza and renewed pledges to stand firm against any attempt to recognize Israel.

