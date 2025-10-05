BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
World

Germany sees Trump peace plan as ‘unique’ chance for Gaza

AFP Published October 5, 2025

BERLIN: Germany will “decisively commit” to implementing US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, calling it a “unique opportunity”, Berlin’s foreign minister said Sunday ahead of a visit to Qatar and Kuwait.

“For the swift implementation of the American plan … rapid international cooperation is necessary,” said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, calling the proposal a “unique opportunity” ahead of the expected start of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Wadephul said Berlin would be making “concrete offers” as a “partner for humanitarian aid, stabilisation and reconstruction” of Gaza.

The region as a whole requires stabilisation “with lasting security for all, (with) a political perspective for the Palestinians and finally the normalisation of relations between all states with Israel,” he added.

Hamas calls for swift prisoner release as talks set to begin

Two years almost to the day, Israeli and Hamas negotiators were expected to hold indirect talks in Cairo on Sunday on Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war and secure the release of Israel’s remaining hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes the releases can be achieved “in the coming days”, while Hamas partially accepted Trump’s plan on Friday.

Wadephul is due to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani later on Sunday regarding “the immediate release” of the hostages, noting that they included German nationals.

Wadephul will also participate in Gulf Cooperation Council talks with EU and regional countries in Kuwait on Sunday and Monday.

