BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

BR Web Desk Published October 5, 2025

The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Indonesia, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt have welcomed the steps taken by Hamas regarding US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza, release all hostages, and begin negotiations on implementation mechanisms, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

In a joint statement issued in Islamabad, the foreign ministers also welcomed President Trump’s call on Israel to immediately halt its bombing campaign and to initiate implementation of the exchange agreement.

They appreciated his commitment to peace in the region, calling the latest developments “a real opportunity to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire” and to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

FO welcomes Hamas’s response to Trump peace plan

The statement further noted that Hamas had expressed readiness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a transitional Palestinian Administrative Committee of independent technocrats.

The ministers emphasized the need for immediate negotiations to agree on mechanisms for implementing the proposal in all its aspects.

Reiterating their joint commitment to supporting the plan, the foreign ministers underscored the importance of ensuring unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, preventing displacement of Palestinians, and guaranteeing the safety of civilians.

They also called for the release of hostages, restoration of the Palestinian Authority’s control over Gaza and the West Bank, and the creation of a security mechanism that ensures the safety of all sides.

The ministers said these steps should lead to full Israeli withdrawal and pave the way for a just peace based on the two-state solution.

Israel and Hamas Gaza genocide Gaza humanitarian crisis U.S. President Donald Trump Trump Gaza plan Arab, Muslim leaders joint statement Gaza peace proposal Gaza peace plan

Comments

200 characters

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories