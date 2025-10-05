Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Indonesia, Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt have welcomed the steps taken by Hamas regarding US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war in Gaza, release all hostages, and begin negotiations on implementation mechanisms, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

In a joint statement issued in Islamabad, the foreign ministers also welcomed President Trump’s call on Israel to immediately halt its bombing campaign and to initiate implementation of the exchange agreement.

They appreciated his commitment to peace in the region, calling the latest developments “a real opportunity to achieve a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire” and to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

FO welcomes Hamas’s response to Trump peace plan

The statement further noted that Hamas had expressed readiness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a transitional Palestinian Administrative Committee of independent technocrats.

The ministers emphasized the need for immediate negotiations to agree on mechanisms for implementing the proposal in all its aspects.

Reiterating their joint commitment to supporting the plan, the foreign ministers underscored the importance of ensuring unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, preventing displacement of Palestinians, and guaranteeing the safety of civilians.

They also called for the release of hostages, restoration of the Palestinian Authority’s control over Gaza and the West Bank, and the creation of a security mechanism that ensures the safety of all sides.

The ministers said these steps should lead to full Israeli withdrawal and pave the way for a just peace based on the two-state solution.