FO welcomes Hamas response to Trump plan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed Hamas’ response to the 20-point peace plan announced by US President Donald H Trump.

“This offers an important opportunity to secure an immediate ceasefire, end the bloodshed of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, ensure unhindered humanitarian assistance, and pave the way for a credible political process toward lasting peace. Israel must immediately cease attacks,” said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Pakistan appreciates the efforts of US President Trump for peace in Gaza, and sincerely hopes that it will result in a durable ceasefire and a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace, the statement added. Pakistan will continue to contribute constructively and meaningfully to this process, the spokesperson remarked.

Trump tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza, saying Hamas is ready for peace

MoFA reiterated Pakistan reaffirms its principled support for the Palestinian cause and stands in complete solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions.

Earlier, US President Trump appeared on his Truth Social handle, saying he has ordered Israelis to immeasurably halt bombings in Gaza as Hamas movement has shown willingness and readiness to maintain peace under his 20-point peace roadmap.

The order came after Hamas agreed to parts of Trump’s peace proposal, including the release of all Israeli captives. On Friday, Trump had given an ultimatum to Hamas till Sunday evening to accept peace proposals and free hostages or face serious consequences.

