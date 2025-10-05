Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

Pakistan is actively engaged in efforts to secure the repatriation of its citizens detained by Israeli forces during their participation in the Global Sumud Flotilla, the Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Sunday.

In an official statement, the FO said it has established contact with international partners to ensure the safety and well-being of the detainees.

Among them is former senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who is confirmed to be in Israeli custody, safe and in good health.

According to the FO, Ahmad will be presented before a local court in line with legal procedures, and his return to Pakistan is expected to be expedited once deportation orders are issued.

The ministry noted that Islamabad had earlier coordinated the safe return of other Pakistani nationals who voluntarily disembarked from the flotilla. It also expressed gratitude to friendly countries that extended support in the process.

“The Government of Pakistan remains committed to the protection of all its citizens abroad and anticipates the completion of this repatriation process within the coming days,” the statement said.