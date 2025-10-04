Flotilla mission: Release of Pakistanis being pursued actively: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and said the government was actively pursuing the release of Pakistani nationals, including a former senator, detained by Israeli authorities during the Global Sumud Flotilla mission.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif made the remarks during a telephonic conversation with Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, in which the two leaders discussed the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, Islamabad’s position on Palestinian statehood, and the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Reaffirming Pakistan’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause, the prime minister said the country had consistently raised its voice for unarmed Palestinians at international forums and would continue to do so.

Flagrant violation of international law: Pakistan condemns interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

He reiterated Islamabad’s principled stance in favour of a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Sharif said eight Islamic countries were actively engaged in efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, expressing hope that the initiative would soon bear fruit and lead to lasting peace in the region.

On the issue of Pakistani citizens detained by Israeli forces, the prime minister said the government was in close contact with friendly countries and international organisations to ensure their safe repatriation – particularly that of ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmed, reportedly among those held.

“Pakistan does not recognise Israel, nor does it maintain diplomatic relations with it,” Sharif said. “We are fully engaged to bring our citizens home safely.”

The two leaders also discussed the situation in AJK, with the prime minister assuring the JI chief that the federal government had played its role in maintaining peace in the region and would continue its efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025