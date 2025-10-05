BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Vietnam economy grows 8.22% in third quarter, despite US tariffs

Reuters Published October 5, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

HANOI: Vietnam’s government said on Sunday its economy grew at an annual rate of 8.22% in the third quarter, when a 20% tariff on U.S. imports of its products took effect, accelerating from growth of 7.96% in the second quarter.

“It is the highest quarterly growth since 2011, excluding the surge in 2022 due to recovery post COVID-19 pandemic,” the government statement said, citing Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Sunday’s economic release did not include trade data, a key variable as a 20% U.S. import tariff on most Vietnamese goods imposed by the Trump administration took effect on August 7, mid-way through the quarter.

The National Statistics Office is expected to release a full set of economic data, including trade figures, on Monday.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said last month Vietnam expected exports to grow more than 12% this year, following a United Nations Development Programme report saying that U.S. duties risked slashing by up to one-fifth of Vietnam’s exports to the United States, making it the hardest-hit country in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam would continue trade negotiations with the United States, the government and its trade ministry have said.

The third quarter was also marked by severe weather disruptions, with eight storms hitting the country, including Typhoon Bualoi, which caused an estimated 16.5 trillion dong ($625.5 million) in damage.

Over the first nine months of the year, GDP grew 7.84% compared to the same period in 2024, according to the government.

Vietnam is targeting gross domestic product growth of 8.3%-8.5% this year.

That is faster than last year’s 7.09% growth, and higher than the World Bank’s forecast of 6.6% and the International Monetary Fund’s estimate of 6.5% growth.

The country’s 2025 growth faces headwinds from external economic pressures, slow-moving reforms and escalating natural disasters, which are expected to worsen in the final months of the year, the government statement added.

Consumer prices rose 3.27% year-on-year in the January–September period, with September inflation at 3.38%, it said.

Vietnam Vietnam economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh vietnam govt bond auction Vietnam government

Comments

200 characters

Vietnam economy grows 8.22% in third quarter, despite US tariffs

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories