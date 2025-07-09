BML 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
Vietnam raises $42.5mn in govt bond auction, lowest since March 26

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2025 11:50am

HANOI: Vietnam’s State Treasury raised 1.11 trillion dong ($42.5 million) in a weekly government bond auction on Wednesday, the lowest volume since March 26 and down from the $91.7 million raised last week.

The uptake was also lower, with 11% of the bonds on offer sold, compared with 24% at last week’s auction, according to a Hanoi Stock Exchange filing.

The auction took total government bond sales so far this year to 193 trillion dong ($7.38 billion), according to exchange data.

Vietnam uses the proceeds from bond sales mainly to fund its public investments, one of the key drivers of economic growth. It aims to raise 500 trillion dong this year.

At Wednesday’s auction, the treasury sold 611 billion dong out of 6 trillion dong of the 10-year bonds on offer, at a coupon of 3.21%.

It also sold 500 billion dong out of 2 trillion dong of the 15-year bonds on offer, at a coupon of 3.35%.

It failed to offload any of the 1 trillion dong of 5-year bonds or the 1 trillion dong of 30-year bonds.

On the corporate side, Vietnamese companies have raised 258.7 trillion dong via bonds this year up to July 4, according to bond market association data.

The value of corporate bonds maturing in the remainder of 2025 is 128 trillion dong, 54.2% of which are in the real estate sector and 25.9% in the banking sector, the data showed.

