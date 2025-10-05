Govt, JAAC ink deal for peace in AJK

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough aimed at ending days of unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the federal government on Saturday signed a wide-ranging agreement with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), addressing key political and economic grievances behind the recent protests.

The agreement follows days of violence sparked by demands to end elite privileges and abolish reserved assembly seats for refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talks between the JAAC, AJK government, and federal representatives had earlier collapsed, triggering widespread protests, road blockades, and deadly clashes with security forces.

AJK unrest: PM readies team to engage with JAAC

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured during the unrest that peaked between October 1 and 2.

The new accord, reached after two rounds of negotiations, aims to defuse tensions while laying the groundwork for long-term reforms.

It includes judicial probes, administrative restructuring, infrastructure commitments, and social welfare measures.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a member of the federal negotiation team, shared the agreement’s details on social media platform X.

Among the key provisions is the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) under the Anti-Terrorism Act for incidents of violence that led to loss of life - affecting both protesters and law enforcement personnel. Judicial commissions will be formed where required.

The families of those killed during the protests will receive financial compensation equal to that given to deceased security officials, along with government employment for one family member within 20 days. Gunfire-injured individuals will be paid Rs1 million.

The agreement outlines sweeping administrative changes, including reducing the AJK cabinet to a maximum of 20 ministers and capping the number of administrative secretaries.

Several departments, such as Civil Defence and the State Disaster Management Authority, will be merged to enhance efficiency.

The AJK Ehtesab Bureau will be aligned with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws as part of a broader anti-corruption overhaul.

A high-level legal committee, comprising representatives from the federal and AJK governments and the JAAC, will examine the contentious issue of assembly seats reserved for refugees residing outside AJK. Until the committee submits its report, related privileges and allocations will remain suspended.

Amendments to the Local Government Act - to bring it in line with the original 1990 version and relevant court rulings - will be introduced within 90 days.

The agreement also covers key sectors including education and healthcare.

Two new education boards will be established in Muzaffarabad and Poonch, with all AJK boards registered with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad within 30 days. Admissions will be strictly merit-based.

In health, a new card-based healthcare programme will be launched, and each district will be equipped with MRI and CT scan machines.

The federal government has pledged Rs10 billion to upgrade AJK’s ageing power infrastructure. Feasibility studies will be conducted for two tunnels in Neelum Valley under the Saudi Development Fund.

Additional projects include a new water supply scheme for 10 districts, hospital construction, new bridges, and ownership rights for refugees in Mendor Colony.

A new transmission line will also be laid in Kashmir Colony, Dadyal.

Tax reforms are part of the deal, with property transfer taxes to be lowered in line with rates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advance tax rates will be adjusted to match those in Gilgit-Baltistan and the former FATA regions.

An announcement regarding the timeline for developing an international airport in Mirpur is expected during the current financial year.

A monitoring and implementation committee will be formed to oversee execution of the agreement, resolve disputes, and set timelines. It will include representatives from the federal and AJK governments, as well as the JAAC. The committee will also review and rationalise perks and privileges of ministers, civil servants, and the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the agreement, calling it a “significant step” towards restoring peace and resolving longstanding public grievances.

In a statement, he praised the negotiating teams and stakeholders for what he described as a “joint achievement of Pakistan and AJK,” and credited the agreement with diffusing a crisis that had gripped the region.

“The restoration of peace and normalcy is a positive sign for both the federation and Azad Kashmir,” the prime minister said, adding that “all conspiracies and rumours now stand buried.”

