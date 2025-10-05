BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-05

Govt, JAAC ink deal for peace in AJK

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 5, 2025

ISLAMABAD: In a major breakthrough aimed at ending days of unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the federal government on Saturday signed a wide-ranging agreement with the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), addressing key political and economic grievances behind the recent protests.

The agreement follows days of violence sparked by demands to end elite privileges and abolish reserved assembly seats for refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talks between the JAAC, AJK government, and federal representatives had earlier collapsed, triggering widespread protests, road blockades, and deadly clashes with security forces.

AJK unrest: PM readies team to engage with JAAC

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured during the unrest that peaked between October 1 and 2.

The new accord, reached after two rounds of negotiations, aims to defuse tensions while laying the groundwork for long-term reforms.

It includes judicial probes, administrative restructuring, infrastructure commitments, and social welfare measures.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a member of the federal negotiation team, shared the agreement’s details on social media platform X.

Among the key provisions is the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) under the Anti-Terrorism Act for incidents of violence that led to loss of life - affecting both protesters and law enforcement personnel. Judicial commissions will be formed where required.

The families of those killed during the protests will receive financial compensation equal to that given to deceased security officials, along with government employment for one family member within 20 days. Gunfire-injured individuals will be paid Rs1 million.

The agreement outlines sweeping administrative changes, including reducing the AJK cabinet to a maximum of 20 ministers and capping the number of administrative secretaries.

Several departments, such as Civil Defence and the State Disaster Management Authority, will be merged to enhance efficiency.

The AJK Ehtesab Bureau will be aligned with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws as part of a broader anti-corruption overhaul.

A high-level legal committee, comprising representatives from the federal and AJK governments and the JAAC, will examine the contentious issue of assembly seats reserved for refugees residing outside AJK. Until the committee submits its report, related privileges and allocations will remain suspended.

Amendments to the Local Government Act - to bring it in line with the original 1990 version and relevant court rulings - will be introduced within 90 days.

The agreement also covers key sectors including education and healthcare.

Two new education boards will be established in Muzaffarabad and Poonch, with all AJK boards registered with the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Islamabad within 30 days. Admissions will be strictly merit-based.

In health, a new card-based healthcare programme will be launched, and each district will be equipped with MRI and CT scan machines.

The federal government has pledged Rs10 billion to upgrade AJK’s ageing power infrastructure. Feasibility studies will be conducted for two tunnels in Neelum Valley under the Saudi Development Fund.

Additional projects include a new water supply scheme for 10 districts, hospital construction, new bridges, and ownership rights for refugees in Mendor Colony.

A new transmission line will also be laid in Kashmir Colony, Dadyal.

Tax reforms are part of the deal, with property transfer taxes to be lowered in line with rates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advance tax rates will be adjusted to match those in Gilgit-Baltistan and the former FATA regions.

An announcement regarding the timeline for developing an international airport in Mirpur is expected during the current financial year.

A monitoring and implementation committee will be formed to oversee execution of the agreement, resolve disputes, and set timelines. It will include representatives from the federal and AJK governments, as well as the JAAC. The committee will also review and rationalise perks and privileges of ministers, civil servants, and the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the agreement, calling it a “significant step” towards restoring peace and resolving longstanding public grievances.

In a statement, he praised the negotiating teams and stakeholders for what he described as a “joint achievement of Pakistan and AJK,” and credited the agreement with diffusing a crisis that had gripped the region.

“The restoration of peace and normalcy is a positive sign for both the federation and Azad Kashmir,” the prime minister said, adding that “all conspiracies and rumours now stand buried.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Kashmir AJK Federal Government Azad Jammu and Kashmir federal governments JAAC Joint Awami Action Committee negotiation committee

Comments

200 characters

Govt, JAAC ink deal for peace in AJK

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories