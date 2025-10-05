BML 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.56%)
BOP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.2%)
CNERGY 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (6.46%)
CPHL 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.67%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
DGKC 256.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.48%)
FCCL 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
FFL 21.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
GCIL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (4.46%)
HUBC 236.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.53%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.57%)
MLCF 108.91 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.87%)
NBP 216.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.03%)
PAEL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
PIBTL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
POWER 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.32%)
PPL 202.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.51%)
PREMA 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.43%)
PRL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.96%)
PTC 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.96%)
SNGP 136.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
SSGC 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
TREET 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.84%)
TRG 74.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
BR100 17,701 Increased By 45.2 (0.26%)
BR30 56,958 Increased By 99.2 (0.17%)
KSE100 168,990 Increased By 500.4 (0.3%)
KSE30 52,261 Increased By 237.7 (0.46%)
Oct 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-05

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Acting President

Naveed Butt Published 05 Oct, 2025 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has assumed the responsibilities of Acting President of Pakistan under Article 49(2) of the Constitution, following the absence of both the President and the Chairman Senate.

According to an official notification issued by Secretary Cabinet Division on Saturday, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has formally taken charge as Acting President and will continue to discharge these constitutional duties until the return of the President or the Chairman Senate.

As Acting President, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will perform all functions and exercise the powers vested in the office of the President of Pakistan in accordance with the Constitution.

The development ensures continuity in the constitutional and administrative affairs of the state during the temporary absence of the top office-bearers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NA Speaker Secretary Cabinet Division Ayaz Sadiq Acting President

Comments

200 characters

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Acting President

IMF mission apprised of flood losses

PM Shehbaz arrives in Malaysia on three-day official visit

Muslim countries that worked with Trump on Gaza plan welcome Hamas’s response: FO

Research unveiled: SSGCL, SNGPL control infrastructure, limit LNG market access: CCP

10,562 big retailers now part of POS system

Mohammed Amir denies comeback rumours, says his retirement is final

Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000

Pakistan pursuing repatriation of citizens detained by Israeli forces: FO

PM cautiously optimistic

Indonesia school collapse death toll rises to 36, search for bodies continues

Read more stories