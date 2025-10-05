NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq takes charge as Acting President

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has assumed the responsibilities of Acting President of Pakistan under Article 49(2) of the Constitution, following the absence of both the President and the Chairman Senate.

According to an official notification issued by Secretary Cabinet Division on Saturday, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has formally taken charge as Acting President and will continue to discharge these constitutional duties until the return of the President or the Chairman Senate.

As Acting President, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will perform all functions and exercise the powers vested in the office of the President of Pakistan in accordance with the Constitution.

The development ensures continuity in the constitutional and administrative affairs of the state during the temporary absence of the top office-bearers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025